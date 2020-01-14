AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AEGON by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in AEGON during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AEGON alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. AEGON has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.