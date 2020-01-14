Aeon (AEON) Market Cap Hits $2.25 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001657 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $3,150.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00709108 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001485 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

