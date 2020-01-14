Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $39.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AERI shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 499.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 176,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 147,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,153,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 118,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $50.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.