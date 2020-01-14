Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $39.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.08.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AERI shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 499.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 176,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 147,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,153,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 118,596 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $50.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
