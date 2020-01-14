AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 306,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:MITT opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $515.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.88. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 11.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 176.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

