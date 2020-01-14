Aggreko (LON:AGK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $869.40

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 869.40 ($11.44) and last traded at GBX 866.80 ($11.40), with a volume of 33233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 861 ($11.33).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGK. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aggreko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 845.56 ($11.12).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 841.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 811.68.

In related news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

