Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $236.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.63 and a 1 year high of $241.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

