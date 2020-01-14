Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,704,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,139,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,597,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,698,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,309,000. 44.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

