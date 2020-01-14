Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Update

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3,366.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 134,592 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 87.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 219,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after buying an additional 102,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter worth about $4,409,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1,724.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,014,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.04. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $129.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

