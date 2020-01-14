Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

