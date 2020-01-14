Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,439.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,351.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,244.33. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,440.52. The firm has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

