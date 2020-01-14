Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amarin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Get Amarin alerts:

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. Amarin has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 118.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 16.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 17.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: Commodities

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.