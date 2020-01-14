AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of UHAL opened at $381.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.91. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $336.39 and a 52 week high of $426.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.67.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 178,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,793,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 15.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

