American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in American Express were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after buying an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $648,492,000 after buying an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after buying an additional 539,986 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2,364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 365,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $45,126,000 after buying an additional 350,728 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP opened at $128.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.57. American Express has a one year low of $96.37 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

