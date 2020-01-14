Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 9.5% in December

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ames National stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $250.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Ames National has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATLO. BidaskClub upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.