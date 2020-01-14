AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AME has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,872,000 after acquiring an additional 396,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after acquiring an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,001,000 after acquiring an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,482,000 after acquiring an additional 403,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 807.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.