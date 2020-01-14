Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,575 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,567,986,000 after acquiring an additional 506,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after acquiring an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,817 shares of company stock worth $12,553,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.32.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

