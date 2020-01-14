Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $869.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce sales of $869.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $874.00 million. Canadian Solar posted sales of $901.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,585 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

