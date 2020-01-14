Analysts Expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54).

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGTA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $169,861.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $43,744.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,202 shares of company stock valued at $677,911 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 229,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 54,847 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 226,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

