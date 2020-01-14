Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wendys Co’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Wendys in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. Wendys has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

