Analysts Set Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) PT at GBX 794.29

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 812.14 ($10.68).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 926 ($12.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 919.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 786.10. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 975 ($12.83).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

