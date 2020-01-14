Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT at $35.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.