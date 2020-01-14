Analysts Set Hays plc (LON:HAS) PT at GBX 166.11

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 170.56 ($2.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hays to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Hays from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hays to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Hays alerts:

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 171.90 ($2.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 186 ($2.45).

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.