Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) PT at $40.59

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. HSBC has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). HSBC had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,424,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

