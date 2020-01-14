Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Price Target at C$6.60

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has been given an average rating of “Strong Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEL shares. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$4.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.63. The stock has a market cap of $803.51 million and a P/E ratio of 72.83. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.45 and a 12 month high of C$6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$109.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

