Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $21.67

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,186,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,214,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,665,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,360 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,853,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,782 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

