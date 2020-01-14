Analysts Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Price Target at $49.50

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 499.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,373,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

