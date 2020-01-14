Analysts Set SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Price Target at GBX 815.57

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 815.57 ($10.73).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 875.80 ($11.52) on Friday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 597.20 ($7.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 880.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 810.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.