Analysts Set Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGG. Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens began coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $2.82 on Friday. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

