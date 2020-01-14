Analyzing Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) and Oxford Square Capital (NYSE:OXSQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Invesco Municipal Trust has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Municipal Trust and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -97.29% 12.94% 8.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Invesco Municipal Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Invesco Municipal Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Invesco Municipal Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 119.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invesco Municipal Trust and Oxford Square Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $56.28 million 4.99 -$9.21 million $0.67 8.78

Invesco Municipal Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Square Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Invesco Municipal Trust and Oxford Square Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Municipal Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 2 1 0 0 1.33

Oxford Square Capital has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.97%. Given Oxford Square Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oxford Square Capital is more favorable than Invesco Municipal Trust.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Invesco Municipal Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio. It was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust. Invesco Municipal Trust was formed on September 27, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

