Analyzing Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Caretrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Iron Mountain and Caretrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 2 3 1 0 1.83 Caretrust REIT 1 2 4 0 2.43

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus price target of $29.93, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Caretrust REIT has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.66%. Given Caretrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caretrust REIT is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Caretrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caretrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iron Mountain and Caretrust REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.23 billion 2.10 $363.35 million $2.30 13.41 Caretrust REIT $156.94 million 12.66 $57.92 million $1.28 16.24

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Caretrust REIT. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caretrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Iron Mountain pays out 107.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Caretrust REIT pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Caretrust REIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Iron Mountain is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caretrust REIT has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Caretrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 9.14% 21.57% 2.78% Caretrust REIT 25.85% 4.76% 2.81%

Summary

Caretrust REIT beats Iron Mountain on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

