Analyzing Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Kemper (OTCMKTS:KMPR)

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Ms&Ad Insurance Group alerts:

Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kemper pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kemper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Kemper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ms&Ad Insurance Group $49.62 billion 0.39 $1.73 billion $1.56 10.71 Kemper $3.73 billion 1.41 $190.10 million $4.37 18.01

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kemper. Ms&Ad Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ms&Ad Insurance Group 3.70% 7.01% 0.84% Kemper 8.51% 11.09% 3.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Kemper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Kemper 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kemper has a consensus price target of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Kemper’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than Ms&Ad Insurance Group.

Summary

Kemper beats Ms&Ad Insurance Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The company provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.