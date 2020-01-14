Analyzing Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) and Anaplan (NASDAQ:PLAN)

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Anaplan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Xunlei and Anaplan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A Anaplan 0 5 13 0 2.72

Anaplan has a consensus target price of $61.88, suggesting a potential upside of 7.45%. Given Anaplan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Xunlei.

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei -38.55% -20.22% -14.94% Anaplan -45.48% -46.75% -24.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xunlei and Anaplan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $230.60 million 1.55 -$39.28 million N/A N/A Anaplan $240.64 million 31.98 -$131.02 million ($1.72) -33.48

Xunlei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anaplan.

Volatility & Risk

Xunlei has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anaplan beats Xunlei on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. Xunlei Limited has strategic partnerships with People Capital to promote blockchain innovation; and China Mobile IoT Company Limited to develop IoT industry solutions. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

