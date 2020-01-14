Anoncoin Market Cap Tops $54,299.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $54,299.00 and $104.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Anoncoin

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

