Anthem Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $25.80 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Anthem in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will post earnings per share of $25.80 for the year.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $296.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Anthem has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,470,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,850,000 after purchasing an additional 146,654 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 101.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 33.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5,130.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,236,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,964,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

