Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Upgraded to Buy at Liberum Capital

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) was upgraded by Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.