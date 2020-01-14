Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE AIF opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Apollo Tactical Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

