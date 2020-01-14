Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $119,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $316.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $312.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.26.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

