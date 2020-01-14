Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.26.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $316.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.71 and a 200 day moving average of $237.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $312.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

