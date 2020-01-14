Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $275.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $316.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.14. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $312.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $459,677,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,195.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after buying an additional 1,207,395 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.