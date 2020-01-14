Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $68.63 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $619.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.40 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul A. Lang sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $80,548.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,087.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $352,425. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

