Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Up 11.5% in December

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Arconic by 8,990.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen raised Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

