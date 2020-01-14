Argus Reaffirms Buy Rating for PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPL. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded PPL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.13.

PPL stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In other PPL news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Insiders have sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock worth $33,936,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 1,369.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPL by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,097,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after purchasing an additional 937,714 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

