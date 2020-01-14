Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ANET opened at $211.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.66 and a 200 day moving average of $227.72. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $173.31 and a 12 month high of $331.27.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.72.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $2,084,654.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at $571,104.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $363,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,439 shares of company stock worth $6,249,824. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $67,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $72,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.