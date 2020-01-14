Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.96

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$35.96 ($25.50) and last traded at A$35.67 ($25.30), with a volume of 1109889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$35.66 ($25.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$34.35 and a 200-day moving average of A$31.54.

The business also recently disclosed a final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous final dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Aristocrat Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (ASX:ALL)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

