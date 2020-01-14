Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 12,200,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.07 and a beta of 1.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,418.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at $146,332,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,089 shares of company stock worth $15,145,844 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 467.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

