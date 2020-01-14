Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Declares GBX 7.15 Dividend

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 2,444 ($32.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 1,716 ($22.57) and a one year high of GBX 2,468 ($32.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,391.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,282.12.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHT. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,678 ($35.23) to GBX 2,616 ($34.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,532.33 ($33.31).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.