ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,313.44 ($43.59).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 3,388 ($44.57) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,203 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,823.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

