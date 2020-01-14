Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ASMB stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

