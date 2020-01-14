ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.39 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASXFY opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. ASX LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $61.07.

ASX LTD/ADR Company Profile

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

