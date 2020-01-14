Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATRA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,487 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

